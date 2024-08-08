Herbal product stores in Pattaya raided for illegal operations and overpricing

PATTAYA, Thailand – Law enforcement officers conducted a raid on three herbal product stores in Pattaya suspected of operating without proper authorization and employing foreigners illegally.

The August 7 operation followed complaints from the Pattaya Indian Community Association, which alleged that certain herbal product stores were deceiving customers by selling overpriced items. These stores reportedly used foreign nationals to attract customers into purchasing their herbal products.







The raid was executed by the Consumer Protection Department at the Chonburi Provincial Public Health Office and the Banglamung District Health Office, in collaboration with Pattaya Tourist Police. Surveillance was set up at the reported locations until the illicit activities were confirmed.

During the raid, officials seized a range of products, including soap, shampoo, hair oil, cosmetics, herbal remedies for indigestion, lotions, and skin oils. Many of these items made exaggerated claims about their effectiveness, with some not registered according to the Herbal Products Act, Section 17. These products were confiscated as evidence. Additionally, four individuals accused of persuading foreigners to buy the products and one foreign national working without a permit were detained.

Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, Superintendent of Pattaya Tourist Police, stated that the suspects and confiscated goods were handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station. The charges include manufacturing, selling, or importing modern medicines without permission under the Drug Act, Section 12; selling herbal products without authorization under the Herbal Products Act, Section 17; and selling unregistered herbal products under the Herbal Products Act, Section 58(4).

The foreign national faces charges for working without a permit or beyond the permitted scope, while the four individuals were also charged with causing a public nuisance. Legal proceedings are currently underway.





































