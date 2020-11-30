Heavy traffic returns to Pattaya for fireworks festival

Considering how quiet Pattaya has for the past eight months, residents might not have been as upset as before by nightmarish traffic that gripped the city for the Pattaya Fireworks Festival, but commuters were.







Sukhumvit Road and Pattaya’s North, Central and South roads were bumper-to-bumper Nov. 27 as more than 100,000 Thais and expats flocked to see the weekend light show.



Along Beach Road, vendors started putting up their stalls early while, at Bali Hai Pier, others jumped on boats for Koh Larn to escape the madness. Only in Jomtien Beach was traffic moving freely.











