90-year-old woman forced out by family sells valuables to support herself in later years

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 90-year-old woman in Nonthaburi Province has been left to fend for herself after claiming she was forcibly evicted by her granddaughter and grandson-in-law over a financial dispute. The elderly woman, who had raised the couple’s children, says she was thrown out after asking about 1.5 million baht she intended to keep for her own use.

The woman, a lifelong resident of Chachoengsao Province and former rice farmer, is the last surviving sibling of her family. She had been living with her granddaughter and grandson-in-law in Sai Ma Subdistrict, Nonthaburi, providing care and support for their children, including her great-grandchildren. According to the elderly woman, she had initially planned to gift 1 million baht each to her great-granddaughter and great-grandson, keeping the remaining 1.5 million baht for herself to cover expenses in her later years.







However, disputes arose when her family allegedly pressured her to transfer her savings into accounts under their names. When she inquired about her money and refused to hand over certain gold items, the granddaughter and grandson-in-law reportedly forced her out of the house on October 28, telling her she was forbidden from returning. Left with no home and few options, the woman sought help from a long-time neighbor in the area.

Carrying the remaining valuables she had with her, including gold necklaces, bracelets, a 10-baht-weight gold-silver belt, and a set of gemstone-adorned jewelry, the woman went to a local gold-buying store in Pak Kret. The items, weighing a total of 18 baht of gold, were sold for 651,754 baht. This amount is now intended to support her daily expenses and medical needs. Her medications for blood pressure, diabetes, and other conditions were left behind with her former family, as she could not retrieve them.



The elderly woman has since appealed to government agencies to assist her in relocating to a senior care facility, expressing a desire not to burden her neighbor, who is also elderly and not fully able to provide support. She emphasized that at her age, she simply wants to live out her remaining years safely and with dignity, without depending on others.

The case highlights the vulnerability of older citizens in family disputes and the financial and emotional challenges they face when family support breaks down. Authorities are being called upon to ensure the protection of elderly citizens and provide accessible options for housing and financial security.



































