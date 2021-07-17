Heavy rainfall paralyses traffic on most Pattaya roads

By Pattaya Mail
0
297
High water in the dip on Sukhumvit highway brings traffic down to a very slow pace.

Relentless rainfall in Pattaya during the week caused severe flooding in many areas of the city bringing traffic to a standstill. On July 14, flooding was reported to be 1-2 high meters in some low-lying areas.

The most common flooded areas are Sukhumvit highway and the Railway Road particularly at the dip in front of Thai Namthip Company in both directions where water was reported to be 20-60 centimeters deep.



Traffic was snarled up on every road in the area causing a lot of inconvenience to motorists and people living in the neighborhood.

As usual, after an hour of heavy rain, it took another hour before the water receded and life came back to normal again.


A man wades knee-deep on the Railway road where traffic was impassable until the water receded.



Drivers patiently creep along Khao Talo Road towards Sukhumvit Highway as all traffic came to a standstill.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR