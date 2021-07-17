Skywalk planned for ‘Pattaya City’ sign overlooking the bay

City officials want to give future tourists a closer look at the “Pattaya City” sign by construction a six-rai skywalk park on Pratamnak Hill.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat and city engineering chief Boontien Jansuk joined executives from Pisut Technology Co. at the landmark sign above Bali Hai Pier July 16 to survey land in front of the sign where a skywalk could be built.







Pattana said Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome came up with the idea as a place for people to take photos and “check in” on social media.

A feasibility study is underway with Pisut Technology that will define the budget and design. Construction would take about six months.



The project would consume six rai of wooded, undeveloped land off Thappraya Road and could be ready after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

At the same time, the city will improve the Pattaya City sign to look better and reinforce its stability and durability. Sonthaya ruled out use of LED lights, however, calling it waste of money and safety hazard.

























