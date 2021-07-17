Chonburi plans stronger Covid-19 controls as Pattaya records 659 new cases

Chonburi is mulling stricter measures to curb spread of the coronavirus if the current checkpoints, business closures and stay-at-home request fail to bring down the number of daily cases.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai said July 16 that this week has seen a sharp increase despite new restrictions that came into effect Tuesday.







The province on Saturday reported a record 659 new Covid-19 cases with 156 of them found in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya. Nationally, Thailand for the first time broke the 10,000 mark for cases with 10,082 and 100 mark for deaths with 141.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday night that he was considering even stronger restrictions that will be decided upon by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration next week as the mandatory curfew, business closures and travel restrictions imposed on 10 “deep red zone” provinces has failed to reduce caseloads.



Among the proposals is the reclassification of Chonburi from a “red” to “deep red” zone, which would turn the voluntary stay-at-home night-time order into a curfew enforced with heavy fines and jail time.

Pakarathorn likely will wait until the CCSA decides what it will do, but said he can take unilateral action if Chonburi cases don’t decline within one or two weeks.



















