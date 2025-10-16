Chinese Embassy warns citizens against ‘Cheap Tours’ in Thailand after viral video scandal

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has issued an urgent warning to its citizens to beware of “overly cheap” tour packages following a viral video showing an unlicensed Chinese tour guide allegedly forcing tourists to buy goods from designated shops to earn commissions — an incident that has damaged Thailand’s tourism image.

The statement, released on October 15 via the embassy’s official Facebook page, urges Chinese tourists traveling to Thailand to exercise caution when booking tours. The embassy emphasized choosing licensed and reputable travel agencies, noting that the recent incident involved a Chinese national, identified as Mr. Li Hai, who was found illegally working as a tour guide using a Thai guide license.







Thai police have since arrested Li, along with two Thai nationals listed as directors of the Thai tour company involved. Authorities confirmed that Li faces charges of illegal confinement and coercion — offenses that carry both imprisonment and heavy fines. This is not his first offense; in 2018, he was also arrested for threatening tourists who refused to buy latex products during a tour stop.

The embassy stated it has coordinated closely with the Thai Tourist Police and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to investigate the matter immediately after the video circulated online. Thai authorities confirmed that the guide in the footage held a Chinese passport and no legal Thai tour guide license.





To prevent similar incidents, the Chinese Embassy issued the following advice for travelers:

Avoid tours that are “too cheap to be true.” Choose reputable agencies with valid outbound tour licenses.

Select quality tours at reasonable prices. Check program details and ensure an official written contract.

Be aware of Thai law. Guiding tours is a protected occupation reserved for Thai nationals only — foreigners are not permitted to work as guides.

Chinese tourists encountering disputes or problems during their trip are advised to remain calm, collect evidence, and immediately contact:

Thai Tourist Police Hotline: 1155

Chinese Embassy Consular Protection Hotline: 02-245-7010



































