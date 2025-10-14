Furious Brazilian woman spits and attacks Pattaya traffic police after being stopped for violations

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 31-year-old Brazilian woman was arrested after flying into a rage and attacking a traffic police officer on Pattaya Beach Road late at night. The woman, identified as Ms. Silva Dayane de Paula Gomez, allegedly spat in the officer’s face, shouted insults, and physically assaulted him after being stopped for riding a motorcycle against traffic and without wearing a helmet.







The incident occurred around midnight near Soi 9 on Pattaya Beach Road, where traffic officers had set up a checkpoint under the orders of the Pattaya City Police Superintendent. When Ms. Gomez was stopped and informed of her traffic violations, she reportedly lost her temper — spitting directly at the officer, hurling abusive language, and striking him in the face before attempting to kick him.

Additional officers and a translator were called in to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect continued to resist. She was eventually restrained, handcuffed, and taken to the Pattaya City Police Station, where she was placed in a holding cell pending further legal action.



Police have charged Ms. Gomez with obstructing an officer in the performance of duty, assaulting an officer while on duty, and insulting an officer while on duty. She remains in custody as the case proceeds through legal channels.



































