Heavy rain floods Pattaya City, officials deployed for road closures; many wish for dry Loy Krathong night

PATTAYA, Thailand – Just one day before the Loy Krathong Festival, heavy rainfall for over an hour caused flooding across multiple areas in Pattaya City, prompting authorities to deploy staff to assist with traffic management and close affected routes.

On Thursday November 14, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the intersection near Moom Aroi on the Pattaya Third Road was closed to all vehicles due to high water levels, with local officials on-site to assist. Shortly after, at 5:45 p.m., the Pattaya South Sukhumvit area saw officials activate water pumping stations at Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 75, near the Pattaya South junction, to aid drainage efforts.



Around 6:00 p.m., severe flooding along the railway road by Khao Talo towards Wat Tham prompted further road closures, with vehicles unable to pass. However, by 6:12 p.m., as water levels began to recede, heavy traffic was still reported on Pattaya South Sukhumvit Road.

At 6:20 p.m., Pattaya City peacekeeping officials and Pattaya Police joined efforts to manage traffic and assist the public at Sukhumvit Road and the Pattaya Third Road intersection near Moom Aroi. By 6:40 p.m., water levels on Sukhumvit South had receded enough to allow normal traffic flow, which continued smoothly by 6:50 p.m. as conditions fully returned to normal.

One resident commented, "Let's hope it doesn't rain tomorrow – I'm planning to join the Loy Krathong festivities!"




















































