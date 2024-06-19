Heavy rain expected in Bangkok and the eastern region

The Meteorological Department reveals that heavy rain is expected in some areas of the eastern region and the western coast of the southern region. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the area.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours by the Meteorological Department indicates that the southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, a low-pressure trough is covering the upper coast of Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. This condition will result in thunderstorms in some areas of Thailand and heavy rain in certain parts of the eastern and western southern regions. Residents in these areas should be wary of potential dangers from heavy rain and accumulated rainfall.







In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be 1-2 meters high, and over 2 meters high in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with minimum temperatures ranging from 26-28 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures ranging from 34-37 degrees Celsius.











































