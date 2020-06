Seasonally heavy rains continue to cause flooding in Naklua mew market area, exacerbated by the ongoing road construction.







Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya visited the area June 16, to inspect the progress of wastewater collection and rainwater drainage pipes on Naklua Road at Plukplub Canal and Numchai Junction.

Banlue instructed the contractor to quickly fix the problem. (PCPR)