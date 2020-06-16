Pattaya restaurants see better times coming thanks to booze sales

Pattaya took another step toward normalcy Monday with the reopening of more businesses and the beer taps at local restaurants.

Venues with food licenses can again sell alcohol, but only with food and under restrictions on the number of customers. Eateries also are urged to have customers register with the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing app.







Restaurant owner Duangdao Mason predicted her business would improve now, as many of her foreign customers wouldn’t come in if they couldn’t drink.

She expected to get more business from Thai tourists coming from Bangkok on the weekend.











