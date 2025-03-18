EEC Development Plan and Easing Traffic Congestion – Pattaya holds public hearing for affected landowners

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired the second public hearing for individuals affected by land expropriation in connection with the development of the Pattaya 3rd Road, Section 2 and Na Klua Soi 13. The meeting, held at Pattaya City Hall, aimed to present land usage plans, infrastructure development, and utility systems for the project.

The session also provided an opportunity for affected citizens to express their opinions. Ms. Sasithorn Phochai, an engineering consultant from Bangkok Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd., presented the objectives, and Mr. Siriphan Phongpruekngam, a land expropriation expert, provided further details on the process and compensation information.







The project is part of the Eastern Economic Corridor development plan, designed to improve infrastructure and logistics systems to address Pattaya’s rapid urban growth. The new roads and networks will help ease traffic congestion on busy streets like North Pattaya Road, Na Klua Road, and Sukhumvit Road.

Deputy Mayor Manot thanked all participants for attending the session, emphasizing the importance of providing accurate information on expropriation laws, the rights and duties of affected parties, and compensation guidelines, in order to support the city’s economic growth and its reputation as a tourism hub.























