Pattaya acts against unauthorized street sellers ahead of Fireworks Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the city prepares for the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival this weekend (Nov 28-29), authorities have stepped up efforts to manage public spaces and prevent unauthorized street sales. The move comes after reports of vendors attempting to capitalize on the festival crowds by setting up stalls on sidewalks and public areas without permission.

Municipal officials, including Pattaya’s city officers, have been actively removing items placed illegally on sidewalks and public roads, clearing the way for both pedestrians and festival-goers. Residents and local businesses have welcomed the actions, noting that the narrow streets and sidewalks become increasingly congested during major events.







“Everything that blocks walkways or roads can create chaos for both pedestrians and vehicles,” said one local resident, observing officers removing unauthorized stalls in Soi 5 and around popular festival areas. “It’s good to see the city taking action ahead of the weekend.”

Authorities emphasized that their focus is not on punishing individuals but on ensuring public safety and smooth movement during the festival. They also reminded vendors to seek proper authorization if they wish to sell during large events.

With crowds expected to flock to Pattaya Beach for the two-day festival, city officers continue to patrol key areas, preventing the return of unlicensed vendors and keeping walkways and traffic routes clear.



































