Happy hours, pool tables, and bar stools on sidewalk — Soi Buakhao keeps Pattaya’s classic pulse alive

PATTAYA, Thailand – If Walking Street is Pattaya’s neon postcard, Soi Buakhao is its beating heart — scruffy, energetic, and impossible to keep down. By late afternoon the “Buakhao shuffle” begins: retirees, backpackers, digital nomads, and week‑ending Bangkokians drift from bar to bar chasing happy‑hour deals that still hover around 60–80 baht a beer — and more bars now keep the deals going until 9 p.m. Two‑for‑one specials, free popcorn, or just a cold drink and a warm smile — it’s all still here.







Every few shopfronts you’ll find a different vibe: chrome‑and‑LED sports pubs packed with pool tables, open‑front beer bars lined with smiling hostesses, and no‑frills locals’ joints where the soundtrack is more Chiang Mai blues than EDM. Hungry? Take ten steps in any direction. One minute it’s Isaan som tam and grilled chicken, the next it’s English roasts, German schnitzel, Mexican tacos, or vegan smoothie bowls. Whatever the craving (or hangover cure), Soi Buakhao has a kitchen for it, usually open well past midnight.

Forget about using the footpath — on Soi Buakhao, you’ll be lucky to find one. Sidewalks are often claimed by bar stools, sandwich boards, or roaming vendors. Walk too close and you might just step onto a bar girl’s lap. But that’s all part of the charm — a chaotic, crowded, and oddly cozy experience that turns every stroll into a pub crawl.



The only real drawback is the traffic squeeze. Motorbikes, songthaews, and delivery scooters weave through shoulder-to-shoulder pedestrians, often at walking speed. It’s hectic, but that humming blend of engines, laughter, and music is what gives the street its gritty energy.

Despite endless predictions of Pattaya “slowing down,” Soi Buakhao refuses to read the memo. New bars replace old ones overnight, happy-hour boards get chalked up by noon, and the seats fill again before sunset. For first‑timers and long‑timers alike, it remains the strip you simply can’t skip — living proof that while fashions change, a cold beer, a cheap plate of food, and a warm smile never go out of style.



































