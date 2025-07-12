Pattaya puts tourist safety first — and asks residents to help keep the city smiling

PATTAYA, Thailand — As thousands of visitors descend on Pattaya for the long weekend, local authorities are ramping up efforts to reassure tourists that the city remains one of Thailand’s safest destinations. But officials say they can’t do it alone — and are calling on residents to help protect the city’s image.

Under the leadership of Police Colonel Anek Srathongyu, Pattaya City Police Station is working closely with municipal officers and tourist volunteers to maintain public safety, particularly in busy areas like Jomtien Beach. The campaign is part of a larger effort to “build public confidence in Pattaya tourism together,” and reflects a renewed focus on restoring trust after past challenges.







Municipal teams from Jomtien, operating under the supervision of Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, were also deployed to patrol the beach during the holiday period. They worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement to prevent crime, assist tourists, and ensure public order in crowded zones.

The patrols have already made an impact. Thai and foreign tourists were seen smiling and enjoying the beach with confidence, impressed by the visible presence of officers and officials ready to assist. “Pattaya is safe — and we’re here to prove it, every day,” one officer noted.

Deputy Superintendent Police Lt. Col. Suchart Dusadee emphasized that safety isn’t just the job of police. “The image of Pattaya belongs to everyone,” he said. “We need help from local people to report suspicious activity, keep areas clean, and make visitors feel welcome.”

The campaign’s core message — “Travel Pattaya safely with peace of mind — your police are here for you” — has been promoted throughout the city this week. The slogan reflects a broader push to brand Pattaya not just as a fun destination, but one that tourists can trust.



With the support of Banglamung District, Jomtien Municipality, and city residents, Pattaya aims to keep long weekends safe, enjoyable, and memorable for all — and in doing so, build a city where tourists want to return again and again.

For emergencies or to report suspicious activity, tourists and residents can contact the Pattaya City Police Station at 082-7999-111 or dial the national emergency hotline 191. For non-emergency concerns, city services, or to report municipal issues, the Pattaya City Hall hotline 1337 is available 24/7 to assist both Thai and international visitors.













































