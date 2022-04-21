Gunmen shoot out windows of Pattaya Harley-Davidson dealer

Pattaya police are looking for a gang that shot out the windows of a Harley-Davidson showroom in Pattaya.

Eleven 9mm shots were fired into the glass at the American motorcycle dealer April 19 by a group of men dressed in black and crash helmets which hid their faces.







Security guard Anon Pinpetch, 45, said one of the men caught him eating and ordered him at gunpoint to get on the ground and took away his mobile phone before the gunfire.

Anon said that there were 4 men who drove up on two big bikes. Two of them waited on their bikes while two pillion riders brandishing handguns entered the compound and shot up the glass front.

Police pulled security camera footage as part of their investigation. They initially speculated the incident could have been caused by a business or personal conflict.





















































