Thailand-Vietnam meeting emphasizes trade, investment cooperation

The commerce minister opened the 4th meeting of the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) of Thailand and Vietnam which focused on expanding cooperation on trade and investment.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit opened the session together with Vietnamese Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.



It was the first ministerial level of the JTC meeting between Thailand and Vietnam after the COVID-19 pandemic had erupted over two years ago.

Economic ties between both countries have been flourishing since their first JTC meeting in 2012. Both sides have exchanged opinions on cooperation in many fields including trade, investment, agriculture, transport, banking and intellectual property. They have jointly reduced obstacles to bilateral trade and investment since then. (TNA)









































