Gunfire erupts in terrifying assault on Pattaya’s Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A harrowing incident shook Pattaya’s Walking Street on April 6, around 5 a.m., as two women encountered a group of drunken teenagers while leaving the area. Identified only as Ms. A, 31, and Ms. B, 25, the women faced verbal abuse and physical assault after declining the teens’ offer of a ride home.

Seeking assistance from passersby, the women found themselves trapped as the group of over 20 teenagers blocked their path, disregarding pedestrian safety. Despite their attempts to leave, the assailants persisted in their assault, escalating the situation to a terrifying level.







The arrival of Ms. A’s boyfriend only intensified the aggression, culminating in a chilling turn of events when a tall male assailant brandished a firearm, firing a warning shot into the air. Fearing for their lives, Ms. A and others fled the scene in a desperate bid for safety.

The following day, April 8, the assaulted women arrived at a media office armed with CCTV footage capturing the distressing encounter. They pleaded for public assistance in bringing the culprits to justice, highlighting the urgency of the situation. Pattaya police have been notified of the incident. As the investigation unfolds, concerns loom over the safety and security of individuals traversing Pattaya’s bustling streets, underscoring the need for swift and decisive action to address such brazen acts of violence.







































