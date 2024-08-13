Algerian arrested for illegal entry and residence in Thailand

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Immigration police arrested an Algerian national on the roadside in front of an apartment complex in the Sattahip district on charges of illegal entry and residence in Thailand.

During a routine patrol on August 11, Chonburi Immigration Police, in collaboration with Sattahip Police, observed the 60-year-old foreigner behaving suspiciously. When Mr. Mohamed Yazid Kherrab spotted the police vehicle, he attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended by the officers.







At the Sattahip Police Station, a review of Kherrab’s information against the Immigration Bureau’s database showed no records of legal entry into Thailand. Kherrab admitted to entering the country illegally through Songkhla Province, avoiding official immigration checkpoints, and stated that he did not receive any assistance.

Kherrab has been formally charged with “being a foreign national who entered and stayed in the Kingdom without permission.” He has been informed of his rights, and a formal arrest record has been filed. Kherrab remains in custody at Sattahip Police Station, awaiting legal proceedings and possible deportation.





































