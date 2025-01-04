Growing popularity of Buddha amulets among foreign tourists in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Buddha amulets, long revered in Thai culture for their spiritual significance, have increasingly captured the attention of foreign tourists visiting the country. These small, intricately designed charms are believed to offer blessings, protection, and good fortune to their bearers, making them highly sought after by both collectors and those seeking spiritual solace.

In Pattaya, for instance, the famed Big Buddha Hill (Khao Phra Yai) draws thousands of visitors each year, including tourists from countries like China, Japan, Korea, India, and Europe. While many come to admire the iconic statue of Phra Buddha Sukhothai Walai Chonlatharn or “Luang Pho Yim,” a growing number are discovering the cultural and spiritual value of Buddha amulets.



Foreigners are often intrigued by the stories and beliefs surrounding these amulets. Each amulet is associated with specific blessings, whether for wealth, health, protection, or success. Visitors who learn about their significance during temple tours or conversations with locals are often inspired to purchase one for themselves or as a meaningful souvenir.

Markets and shops near temples, including those around Big Buddha Hill, now cater to this demand by offering a wide variety of Buddha amulets, ranging from mass-produced pieces to rare, handcrafted ones blessed by monks. Some tourists even participate in rituals to have their amulets blessed, further deepening their spiritual connection to the item.







Moreover, the amulets are increasingly seen as more than just spiritual objects. For many foreign visitors, they symbolize a tangible piece of Thailand’s rich cultural and religious heritage. They also serve as a personal reminder of their travels and experiences in the Land of Smiles.

While some purchase Buddha amulets purely out of fascination or as keepsakes, others report feeling a genuine sense of comfort and protection from wearing them. This growing trend highlights the blending of cultures and the global appeal of Thailand’s unique spiritual traditions.

































