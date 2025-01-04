A step to bridge language gaps – Police station clarifies appointment of foreign advisors in Na Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to online criticism surrounding the appointment of a Chinese national as an advisor to the Na Jomtien Police Station, Superintendent Pol. Col. Wattanachai Sangrit clarified the decision and addressed public concerns.

The controversy erupted after a viral post showcased an advisor ID card held by a Chinese national, prompting questions about its appropriateness. Pol. Col. Wattanachai explained that the appointment of advisors is within the discretion of the station chief and includes not only Chinese nationals but also individuals from Russia and India. These appointments aim to support police operations, particularly in facilitating communication with the area’s diverse international tourists.



Na Jomtien, being a hub for foreign tourists, often faces language barriers, which the station’s limited budget for hiring full-time interpreters cannot resolve. Hence, appointing volunteer advisors with multilingual skills has been a practical solution used for years to overcome this challenge.

In this specific case, the Chinese national was appointed as a replacement for a previous advisor who resigned. The outgoing advisor recommended the individual, citing their willingness to assist and linguistic qualifications.







Pol. Col. Wattanachai emphasized that these advisors serve solely as coordinators or interpreters, aiding tourists in communicating with authorities. They hold no decision-making power or influence over police policies.

The superintendent assured the public that such appointments are intended to enhance service efficiency and promote tourism in Na Jomtien. By bridging language gaps, the police station aims to provide better support to international visitors, strengthening the area’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination.

































