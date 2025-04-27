Chinese man arrested for brutal murder of transgender woman in Pattaya guesthouse

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese man has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport while attempting to flee Thailand after allegedly murdering a transgender woman in a guesthouse in Central Pattaya.

Police from Pattaya City Police Station, forensic officers, and rescue workers were called at 11:00 a.m. on April 26 to investigate a gruesome crime scene at a guesthouse on Soi Arunothai Soi, central Pattaya.







Inside room 201, officers found the body of 25-year-old Mr. Waranan, a fully transitioned transgender woman from Nong Khai Province. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom with deep knife wounds from the chest down to the reconstructed genital area. Her heart had been removed and placed beside her body, while one lung was missing.

A 61-year-old maid, who asked to be identified only as Nok, reported hearing an argument between a Chinese man and the victim around 2 a.m., followed by screams for help and the sound of objects being smashed. When silence followed, she checked the room the next morning and discovered the horrific scene. The suspect had already fled.

Another staff member, a 60-year-old caretaker known as Da, said the Chinese suspect, identified as 42-year-old Mr. Tongyung Fu, had rented the room just a day earlier on April 25, planning to stay for a week. Security footage showed him leaving the guesthouse in the early morning, carrying a suitcase.

Police coordinated with immigration authorities and issued an alert to stop the suspect from leaving the country. Mr. Fu was later apprehended at Suvarnabhumi Airport while preparing to depart.

Pattaya police are now investigating the relationship between the victim and the suspect, as well as whether the murder was premeditated. Mr. Fu has been brought back to Pattaya City Police Station for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

































