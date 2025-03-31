Groundbreaking talks on Brain Stimulation, Expat Care & Health Planning at PCEC

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Wednesday, 26 March 2025, Dr. Somrot Phonglamai, M.D. spoke to the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) with an enlightening presentation on advanced brain stimulation techniques. As the first of three speakers on the program, Dr. Somrot shared his extensive knowledge and experience in the field, leaving the attendees with a deeper understanding of brain health and innovative treatments.

Dr. Somrot, an international brain stimulation expert, began his talk by addressing common issues such as brain fog, forgetfulness, and feelings of depression. He emphasized the importance of early detection and prevention, noting that these symptoms could be early indicators of more severe conditions like dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.







One of the key highlights of Dr. Somrot’s presentation was the introduction of advanced brain stimulation technology. He explained that this technology, which he has pioneered in Thailand, aims to help people improve their brain function and overall mental health. Dr. Somrot’s clinic offers accessible and cost-effective treatments, making it possible for more people to benefit from these cutting-edge techniques.

During the presentation, Dr. Somrot engaged the audience with interactive cognitive games designed to test brain speed and memory. These exercises not only demonstrated the effectiveness of brain stimulation but also provided attendees with practical tools to assess their cognitive health.

Dr. Somrot also discussed the various risk factors that can contribute to cognitive decline, such as inactivity, smoking, alcohol consumption, air pollution, and head injuries. He stressed the importance of addressing these factors to maintain a healthy brain and prevent the onset of dementia.



In addition to brain stimulation, Dr. Somrot highlighted other treatments and lifestyle modifications that can help improve brain health. These include physical activity, dietary adjustments, social engagement, and the use of certain supplements and herbs. He emphasized that a holistic approach to brain health is essential for achieving the best results.

MC Ren Lexander interviewed Dr. Somrot after his presentation where he emphasized the benefits of TMS and urged individuals, especially parents of children with autism or those noticing early signs of cognitive decline, to explore brain stimulation therapy and assess its potential benefits for themselves.

Following Dr. Somrot’s presentation, Tanya Wallapha shared her journey from her previous position as BHP’s marketing liaison with the PCEC to becoming an Independent Medical Assistant. Tanya has had an illustrious career in the medical field including several years arranging for BHP doctors to be speakers to the PCEC providing valuable medical information to the Expat community. Her dedication and hard work earned her immense respect and gratitude from the club members.



With over 22 years of experience in the medical sector, including a decade at BHP and previous roles in the pharmaceutical industry, Tanya has a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Her journey in the healthcare field has been marked by her commitment to helping others and ensuring they receive the best possible care.

Currently, Tanya works independently as a personal assistant to medical professionals in Thailand. She offers a range of services, including arranging appointments with doctors, providing medical information, and assisting individuals in navigating healthcare options. Her goal is to ensure that patients receive necessary care without incurring unnecessary expenses.

Tanya’s independent status allows her to provide unbiased medical advice and support, free from any affiliations with specific medical providers. She encourages anyone needing help with medical inquiries or healthcare navigation to reach out to her via email for support and guidance. There is no fee for this assistance.





Concluding the PCEC meeting, PCEC Member Kelvin Bamfield addressed the Club on wealth preservation and health care planning. Kelvin Bamfield is the Managing Director of Triple888 Law. His presentation focused on the complexities of trusts, offshore accounts, and the importance of living wills for preserving wealth and managing health care decisions.

Kelvin, drawing from his extensive experience, advised against the use of offshore trusts, highlighting the complications and significant legal fees associated with them. He shared his experiences with high costs in places like Dubai and the Channel Islands, urging attendees to avoid these financial pitfalls.

Emphasizing the necessity of having a living will, he explained how it can protect one’s assets from hospital costs. He advocated for proactive planning while individuals are still capable of making decisions, stressing the importance of taking control of one’s financial and health care future.

The establishment of the Thai888 Foundation was introduced as a local solution for managing future health care costs. This foundation allows individuals to allocate inheritance for health care needs without the complications of offshore trusts. Kelvin highlighted the benefits of this local approach, which offers a more straightforward and cost-effective alternative.







In his concluding remarks, he urged attendees to update their wills and ensure their assets are clearly documented to avoid complications for their beneficiaries. He reinforced the importance of seeking local legal assistance over offshore options, providing a clear and practical roadmap for wealth preservation and health care planning. For more information about Thai888 Foundation, visit their website at https://www.thai888foundation.com/about/.

To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view the video of each speaker’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel: Dr. Somrot’s presentation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uu9i-yDeTpA Dr Somrot’s post presentation interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtbGI6k5Ifw; Tanya’s presentation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgaigfEcLxM; and Kelvin’s presentation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06modLJQU9g.



























