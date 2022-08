A Chiang Rai woman died after jumping from a fifth-floor balcony in Pattaya.

Amphon Ersinger, 60, died at the scene of the Aug. 21 suicide on Soi Naklua 14.

When police inspected her apartment, they found evidence that, before jumping, Amphon tried to kill herself by ingesting rat poison. There were also two bloody knives.

Police speculate that Amphon may have been grief-stricken having lost her foreign husband recently and had become mentally disturbed ever since.