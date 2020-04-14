Government intensifies drought mitigation operations in east Thailand

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, chairing the National Water Command (NWC) has assessed the latest development of drought mitigation and water management projects in the Chao Phraya River Basin and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), including a video conference at the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) with related agencies.







The DPM has urged related agencies to ensure timely completion and success of all water projects across the country to prevent shortages of water for consumption and farming in at-risk areas, which would worsen the impact already faced by the general public due to COVID-19 pandemic containment measures.

As for water management plans in the eastern region, the authorities are working to allocate water from the supply network to fill the Nong Pla Lai and Khlong Yai reservoirs which are facing shortages. If successful, this effort will help ensure water availability in Rayong province and the Eastern Economic Corridor.







The DPM has ordered the Royal Irrigation Department, East Water, and the Provincial Waterworks Authority to reassess current water availability and prepare back up sources to offset the effects of potential rain shortages which could last until June. He has ordered the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand to keep track of the water consumption rate by the industrial sector.

In the remote conference, officials discussed water management plans for the upcoming rainy season, ordering related agencies to complete the removal of obstructions in canals and rivers, as well as ensuring good maintenance of irrigation structures, drainage systems, and telemetry stations.





