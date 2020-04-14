South Korean arrested for drug dealing in Pattaya

Pattaya police arrested a South Korean man for allegedly dealing methamphetamine to compatriots.







Sung Kyun Park, 43, was arrested in an April 13 sting operation outside the Supalai Condominium on Thepprasit Road where he was supposed to deliver crystal meth to an undercover police informant. However, police found no drugs on him.

Officers did find them in his apartment, where they recovered 2.4 g. of ya ice when they searched his room.







Police said Sung confessed he had been selling drugs to fellow South Koreans, with his current supply the third time he’d purchased narcotics from a middle-aged Thai man whose name he didn’t know.





