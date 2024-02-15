Goose House is Koh Larn Island’s charming new attraction

PATTAYA, Thailand – Amidst the scenic allure of Koh Larn’s Haad Tien Beach, one attraction stands out as a unique draw for visitors – the Goose House. Nestled within this picturesque island getaway, the Goose House offers an enchanting encounter with the island’s resident geese, adding an extra layer of charm to the beach experience.

Operating under a schedule that aligns with the rhythm of beach life, the Goose House releases its feathered inhabitants three times a day – at 8 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. Each session promises a different ambiance, whether it’s the tranquil serenity of the early morning, the leisurely sunbathing in the afternoon, or the captivating hues of the sunset.







For visitors seeking a memorable interaction with local wildlife, the Goose House provides a unique opportunity to engage with these charming creatures. As the geese roam freely along the shores of Haad Tien, visitors can feed, photograph, and observe them up close, creating lasting memories of their island adventure.

The Goose House has quickly become a highlight of Koh Larn’s tourism scene, attracting attention on social media platforms as visitors share their delightful encounters with the island’s feathered inhabitants. With its commitment to providing a memorable and authentic experience, the Goose House adds to the allure of Haad Tien, further solidifying Koh Larn’s status as a premier destination for travellers seeking both relaxation and adventure.































