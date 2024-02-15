City councillor decries mismanaged road improvement project

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city councillor Pasakon Yoosomboon has expressed serious concerns about the pace and necessity of a road improvement project at the Sukhumvit Road, North Pattaya, and Motorway Route 7 intersection.

Initiated in the first quarter of 2024, the project has faced criticism for its slow progress, risking missed deadlines and traffic disruptions. Pasakon highlighted the lack of communication regarding road closures, leading to significant losses for businesses, especially on weekends. Additionally, inadequate safety measures, such as insufficient road barriers and personnel, have drawn heavy criticism.







Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai acknowledged these concerns and assured that the contractor would expedite road surface completion by February 15. While initially targeting four areas, progress has been slow, with only two intersections completed so far. Further delays may result in daily fines, prompting the city to urge the contractor to hasten the project to minimize disruptions.































