Tourists recall 74 baht to £1 as weaker currency struggles to rekindle Thailand’s real estate and tourism dreams

PATTAYA, Thailand – Although the Thai baht has weakened significantly in recent months, the currency’s slide has yet to meaningfully revive Thailand’s real estate market and tourism sector — both of which continue to recover unevenly after years of pandemic-era stagnation.

While a weaker baht theoretically makes Thailand cheaper and more attractive for foreign buyers and tourists, experts and long-time visitors suggest that the current depreciation is not enough to trigger a true boom. “The baht going from 33.39 to 33.70 is going to entice exactly nobody to visit Thailand,” one frequent traveler commented, reflecting a broader sentiment among seasoned tourists.







In Pattaya, where tourism was once a cornerstone of the economy, visitors are finding their money goes further than it used to. One commenter noted that “foreign visitors may now stretch their travel budgets further than ever in Pattaya.” However, the slight increase in spending power is seen as negligible when compared to the sharp rise in hotel rates, transportation costs, and service fees following the pandemic.

Others recall a time when the exchange rate was far more favorable. “I remember 74 baht = £1,” a British traveler remarked, highlighting how today’s rates still pale in comparison to historical highs. The notion that Thailand has become cheap again is seen by many as an overstatement, especially when factoring in rising domestic prices and inconsistent service standards.

In terms of long-stay tourism, anecdotal advice leans toward extreme budget measures. “Sleeping rough on the beach is my travel tip,” one visitor half-joked, indicating the growing gap between tourists’ expectations and the current cost realities.

Meanwhile, real estate agents in hotspots like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket report that foreign property purchases have not surged in line with the baht’s depreciation. The market remains cautious, with some buyers hoping for even weaker currency trends. As one European investor put it bluntly, “50b/€ not coming back,” underscoring skepticism that the currency will ever return to the ultra-favorable levels seen during Thailand’s real estate boom years.

Ultimately, while the weaker baht offers some relief to tourists and investors, it appears that a combination of other factors — such as high living costs, global economic uncertainty, and visa and regulatory challenges — still weighs heavily on the pace of Thailand’s recovery.

































