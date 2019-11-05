Avani staff sings karaoke for charity

The Avani Pattaya Resort hosted a charity karaoke contest to raise funds to buy bedding sets for the Redemptorist School for the Blind.

Hotel General Manager Somsak Tanruengsri opened the Oct. 31 competition, which saw different sections of the hotel each do one song.

The Food and Beverage Department sang “Lumsing Saisod” while the Sales and Marketing Department did “Pi Jon Pon”. The kitchen staff sang “Bug Tangmo” while the reception team performed “Nang Fah Salaban” and the Human Resources Department did “Lek Kun Tung Amphor Phur Ther Kon Diew”. The housekeeping staff went last, belting out “Rod Hae Rod Yu”.

When the judges tallied the votes, Reception eked out a 15-point win over the food and beverage staff, 475-460. Housekeeping, Sales & Marketing, Human Resources and the kitchen took third through sixth, respectively.

In all, the event raised 42,200 baht through the sale of balloons given as votes to each team and through donations. That was enough for purchase of 20 mattresses with bed sheets, which was appreciatively received by blind school Principal Chid Suknu and a group of students.