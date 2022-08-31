Girl, 7, found dead on school van in Chonburi

A seven-year-old schoolgirl was found dead in a school van as her teacher failed to make sure every pupil left the vehicle.

The dead pupil was identified only as Jihun, a Grade 2 student at a famous school in Phan Thong district, Chonburi. She was found lying with her face down in her school van at the school.

Her teacher said the teacher parked the van, had all pupils get off and then moved the vehicle to its parking lot. At 4 p.m. the teacher returned to the van to prepare for the evening trip from school but was shocked upon seeing the body of the girl inside the van. The girl did not breathe at that time.







The heartbroken parents of the girl filed their complaint at the Phan Thong police station. They blamed the teacher for not seeing their seven-year-old daughter who was not a small child. They asked if their daughter was attacked and left dead in the van to conceal crime.

Police sent the girl’s body to Police General Hospital for an autopsy to find the cause of the death and would question teachers concerned. (TNA)









































