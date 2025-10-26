Anutin leads effort to end alcohol zoning, clubs and bars open till 4 AM from Jan 1

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand is preparing for a sweeping reform of its alcohol and nightlife regulations. Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced plans to abolish the nationwide alcohol “zoning” system, which currently restricts where alcoholic beverages can be sold. Under the new rules, licensed clubs, bars, and entertainment venues will be allowed to operate until 4 AM, up from the current limit of 2 AM. In addition, the long-standing afternoon alcohol sales ban from 2 PM to 5 PM will be lifted, giving businesses more flexibility to serve customers throughout the day.







The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Public Health have been tasked to jointly study and establish the framework for the new licensing and registration system. Instead of the current zoning-based approach, which primarily benefits a limited number of pre-registered operators, the updated system will allow all eligible businesses to register directly with the Ministry of Interior. Venue owners will no longer need to obtain separate permits specifically for entertainment venues, simplifying compliance and enabling broader participation in the market.

Officials aim to implement the reforms by January 2026, ahead of the current parliament’s dissolution. The move is expected to significantly boost tax revenue for the government, potentially generating hundreds of billions of baht annually, while also stimulating tourism and nightlife industries across the country.



Currently, only select areas—including Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui—or venues located inside registered hotels, are permitted to operate until 4 AM. In Bangkok, extended operating hours currently apply to three zones: Silom, Patpong, and RCA, as well as select establishments in 33 districts with approved licenses. Nationwide, roughly 207 venues have special permits, many of which are situated in hotels. The new reforms will expand these extended hours to all licensed venues, leveling the playing field and making Thailand’s nightlife more competitive on the global stage.

Prime Minister Anutin emphasized that the policy aims not only to relax outdated regulations but also to create a fairer business environment for operators, encourage investment in the entertainment sector, and ensure that revenue from alcohol sales is captured effectively by the state.



































