German tourist praises Pattaya police for swift arrests in theft and assault case

PATTAYA, Thailand — A German tourist has praised Pattaya police for their rapid and coordinated response after four transgender suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of cash and a subsequent assault near Pattaya Beach.

At around 4:00 p.m. on February 24, officers from Pattaya City Police, together with Pattaya Tourist Police and Chonburi Immigration Police, arrested four suspects aged between 21 and 26. Police said two additional suspects involved in the incident remain at large and are being actively pursued.







The arrests followed a complaint filed by Markus, 55, a German national, who reported that cash totaling 35,000 baht and 1,200 euros had been stolen from a safe inside his hotel room at The Edge Condominium on Pattaya Second Road. The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. on February 24.

According to police, the victim had invited two of the suspects to his room earlier that night. During this time, one suspect allegedly noticed an envelope containing cash and took it while the victim was in the bathroom. The suspects later left the room after an agreement between the parties was canceled. Police said the two suspects admitted to dividing the stolen money between themselves.

After discovering the loss, Mr. Markus tracked one of the suspects to the Pattaya Beach area, where he attempted to detain the suspect and call police. Authorities said the suspect shouted for help, prompting others in the group to arrive and physically assault the victim, causing injuries.

Police charged three of the suspects with jointly assaulting another person causing injury, while two suspects face additional charges of joint nighttime theft in a dwelling or receiving stolen property. All suspects remain in police custody pending legal proceedings.





During questioning, two of the suspects apologized to the victim and admitted the crime was motivated by greed after seeing a large amount of cash. Mr. Markus expressed his appreciation for the swift action taken by Pattaya police, saying the officers acted quickly and professionally.

He added that he plans to return to Pattaya later this year and intends to bring a gift for the officers as a gesture of gratitude.

