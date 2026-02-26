Father Ray Foundation announces 12th St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2026 in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand — The Father Ray Foundation, on February 25, has officially announced the return of the 12th St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2026, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, in Pattaya.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Mahatai Convention Center, presided over by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, together with Father Kokiat Deesri, President of the Father Ray Foundation. Also present were representatives of the Irish community in Pattaya, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Ramayana Water Park, and local civic and business leaders, including Peter Malhotra, Managing Director of Pattaya Mail.







The annual parade marks the celebration of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, an event observed for more than 100 years in major cities worldwide such as New York, Tokyo, and Sydney.

According to organizers, the parade will begin at the activity area on Pattaya Central Beach, proceed along South Pattaya Road, and conclude at Pattaya City School 8 (Pattayanukul), where awards will be presented to participating parade groups.



This year’s event is expected to feature more than 30 beautifully decorated parade entries, including performances by the Royal Thai Navy band and Pattaya City School marching bands, alongside Thai participants and international tourists. The procession is expected to extend over two kilometers and attract thousands of spectators.









































