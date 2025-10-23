German tourist injured after falling into unstable drain cover in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 28-year-old German tourist was injured early Tuesday morning when he fell into a loose drain cover in central Pattaya, prompting a rapid response from local authorities. At around 4:30 a.m. on October 21, the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received an emergency call reporting the accident on central Pattaya Soi 14. Rescue teams and police quickly arrived to provide aid.

The injured tourist, identified as Mr. Christoph, suffered abrasions on his left knee. Rescue personnel administered first aid at the scene. Mr. Christoph, however, declined further treatment and requested to return to his accommodation.







Eyewitnesses reported that the tourist stepped on a drain cover that was unstable, causing it to flip open. His foot fell into the drainage hole, resulting in his injuries.

Local residents and passersby expressed concern over the state of the city’s drainage covers. Many urged authorities to conduct urgent inspections and repairs to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

Comments from the public highlighted recurring issues, with one resident sharing: “I’ve fallen into a drain before in front of a shopping mall. I was with two friends, stepped on a cover, and it collapsed. My friends laughed, I laughed too, but I ended up hurt. I didn’t report it to the city.”





Another commented on the irony of the incident, noting Pattaya’s generally well-maintained appearance: “How do you even fall into a drain in such a beautiful city?”

Authorities encourage residents and visitors who spot unsafe drain covers to report them immediately via the city hotline at 1337 to help prevent further accidents.



































