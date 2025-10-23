Sympathetic foreign tourists keep Pattaya beggars coming back despite authorities’ removals

PATTAYA, Thailand — Authorities in Pattaya recently conducted a citywide sweep of beggars, apprehending 12 individuals in tourist-heavy areas such as South Pattaya Road, Beach Road, and Pattaya Second Road. The operation, led by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in collaboration with local police and municipal officers, aims to improve the city’s image as a safe and orderly international tourist destination.







Officials noted that many beggars were struggling Thais, including one man who claimed he had been released from prison three months ago and could not find employment. “I make around 200 baht a day,” he told reporters, adding that most donations come from sympathetic foreign tourists.

While the crackdown may temporarily clean up public spaces, critics argue that it addresses only the visible symptoms, not the underlying socio-economic challenges that push vulnerable individuals into street begging. Pattaya’s dependence on tourism exposes a tension: the city seeks a polished image for visitors, yet millions of Thai residents face persistent unemployment and poverty.



The city’s approach—issuing fines, recording histories, and referring individuals to rehabilitation programs—is a start, but experts stress that without long-term, structured employment support, vocational training, and social safety nets, the problem is likely to persist. Simply removing beggars from streets risks pushing them into even more precarious situations.

Pattaya may appear orderly to tourists, but the sweep underscores a broader societal challenge: balancing urban image with meaningful support for those struggling to survive. Until that balance is struck, street begging will remain a visible marker of inequality, even as authorities step up enforcement.



































