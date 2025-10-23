Foreign tourists turn Pattaya’s Khao Phra Tamnak roads into daily stunt tracks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Khao Phra Tamnak in Pattaya are raising alarms as groups of foreign tourists have been performing dangerous motorcycle stunts on local roads nearly every night. The activities, including wheelies and loud engine revs, often occur at high speeds, giving the impression that the streets have become a personal racetrack.







The problem has persisted for months, particularly during evenings and weekends, according to local residents. One Pattaya resident, Eak, 35, a tattoo artist, told reporters, “This happens almost every night. Some of them do wheelies right in front of shops. I’ve tried approaching them politely, but they just laugh and rev away. They seem to have no fear of Thai laws.”

Social media clips shared by residents further highlight the disruptive behavior, showing tourists performing stunts during both day and night. Many of the tourists are staying in the Khao Phra Tamnak area, which is known for its steep curves and hilly roads—making it especially hazardous for reckless riding.





Residents are urging local authorities, including Pattaya Police, to conduct stricter patrols during nighttime hours and enforce traffic laws to protect both locals and tourists. “Don’t let Pattaya become a racetrack for foreign visitors,” one local commented.

Authorities have yet to publicly respond to the complaints, leaving residents worried about accidents and the growing disregard for safety in one of Thailand’s busiest tourist areas.



































