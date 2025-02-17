Stray dogs and uncollected trash on Pattaya Beach – Local concerns and calls for action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s beaches were recently cleared of litter by local authorities, as part of efforts to maintain the area’s beauty. However, some residents voiced concerns about ongoing cleanliness and safety issues in the city. Comments from the public include frustration about the increasing amount of waste, with some pointing out that certain areas, like the road near Khao Phra Tamnak, are plagued by stray dogs, causing frequent accidents.







Many expressed disappointment, stating that the accumulation of garbage is harming Pattaya’s reputation as a tourist destination. Despite the presence of trash bins placed every 100 meters along the beach, some visitors fail to dispose of their waste properly. This has led to calls for stricter enforcement, with suggestions to install CCTV cameras to catch violators and impose fines.

There is also a request for more awareness campaigns, urging tourists to be responsible with their trash, and for local authorities to address noise pollution issues. Citizens emphasized the importance of maintaining both the beauty of the beaches and the well-being of local residents, calling for measures to ensure that both visitors and locals respect the city’s environment and community.











































