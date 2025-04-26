Community in Pattaya joins workshop to enhance value of dried bael fruit products for sustainable growth

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Social Welfare Division of Nongprue Municipality, East Pattaya, organized a training workshop for local residents in the Khao Noi Development Community. The workshop focused on creating added value for dried bael fruit products as part of the “Community Product Promotion and Development” project. The initiative aims to enhance the sustainability of local products and provide economic opportunities for the community.

Niramon Thamthatto, Director of the Social Welfare Division, visited the Khao Noi Pattaya community to oversee the activity. The training session drew many participants, eager to learn how to improve and market the community’s bael fruit products. Bael fruit, which grows abundantly in the area, has long been used by local herbalists for its medicinal properties. The fruit, along with its leaves, flowers, roots, and bark, was traditionally used in various forms of medicine for treating a range of health issues, such as digestive problems, fever, and heart ailments.







Kantanut Tanomrod, the president of the Khao Noi Development Community, shared that the community had been using bael fruit as a way to generate income. However, due to the complicated processing method, sales had been limited. The community would dry the bael fruit and package it for sale, but the product had not gained widespread popularity.

To address these challenges, the Social Welfare Division collaborated with Dr. Thanyaphat Muangpan, Associate Dean of Research and Development at Burapha University’s Faculty of Logistics, to provide training in product design, packaging, and branding. The goal was to make the dried bael fruit more appealing and marketable as a souvenir or health product.

The workshop received strong interest from both community members and committee members, as it offered a valuable opportunity to develop local products in a sustainable and innovative way. The initiative is seen as a way to ensure the continued success of the community’s efforts in creating valuable and marketable products for the future.







































