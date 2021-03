A Pattaya fruit seller was arrested when police discovered he was packing a 38-caliber sidearm.

Chonburi deputy police chief Pol. Col. Mekawit Prasitpol led the arrest of Phan Rukdee, 42, at a checkpoint on Sukhumvit Road March 2.







Phan said he carries the gun for protection and didn’t intend harm to anyone. He claimed the weapon was registered, but couldn’t produce documentation.

He was booked on charges of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.