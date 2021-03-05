Thailand annual ‘Songkran’ activities to reboot tourism and economy besides available vaccines

The annual Songkran festival will be allowed to go ahead next month to stimulate tourism and the economy, but celebrations must comply with disease control measures.

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said the ministry supported the return of traditional and cultural activities that were part of the festival before the pandemic struck.







He said however, there must be strict disease control measures in place, including social distancing and limits on the number of people at venues where activities are planned.

The minister said Songkran activities would help stimulate tourism and the economy, now that Covid-19 vaccines are available.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government was considering what measures would need to be applied for the festival, to prevent Covid-19 from spreading again.





















