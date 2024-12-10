From the ocean to your taste buds – Discover the largest fresh seafood market by the sea in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – For seafood lovers visiting Pattaya, a trip to the Lan Pho Naklua Market is a must! This bustling market, located just a short distance from the beach, is the largest of its kind in the city, offering a wide variety of fresh seafood straight from the ocean.

Situated in the charming Naklua area, slightly away the North Pattaya, the market boasts an impressive selection of locally caught seafood, from plump prawns and crabs to exotic fish and squids, all available at affordable prices. You can choose your favorite seafood and have it prepared and cooked right there at one of the nearby stalls, ensuring the freshest meal possible.







The vibrant atmosphere of the market is a feast for the senses, with the salty sea breeze, the bustling sounds of vendors calling out their prices, and the sight of fishermen unloading their daily catches. Whether you’re a fan of grilled seafood, sashimi, or spicy seafood curries, Lan Pho Naklua Market has something to satisfy every palate.

Perfect for both casual diners and food enthusiasts, this market is a great place to indulge in some of Pattaya’s finest seafood while enjoying the beautiful views of the sea. Don’t miss out on this iconic local experience!









































