From Samui to Pattaya visa-free travel and street drunks collide in tourist zones

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Pattaya responded late on February 20 after receiving reports of a heavily intoxicated foreign tourist lying unconscious on a roadway in Soi 16/2, Naklua — raising concerns for both personal safety and passing motorists.

Officers arrived promptly and attempted to wake the man, but found he was unable to communicate coherently. A hotel room key was discovered among his belongings, allowing authorities to coordinate with hotel staff and safely escort him back to his accommodation without incident.







While officials emphasized the peaceful resolution, the incident triggered a wave of sharp reactions from local residents online, reflecting growing frustration in Pattaya’s neighborhoods.

Several commenters noted that such scenes were once more commonly associated with Koh Samui, but are now increasingly visible in Pattaya. One resident said they had seen the same individual sitting drunk in their own neighborhood as early as 4 p.m. the previous day.

Others openly questioned Thailand’s free-visa policy, arguing it has contributed to an increase in problem tourists. Comments ranged from concern to biting sarcasm, with one remark stating that some visitors now become “so drunk they end up like stray dogs on the street.” Another mocked the situation by saying tourists get “maximum value” when visiting Thailand, with authorities providing “impressive service and assistance everywhere, in every situation.”

Residents warned that beyond embarrassment, such incidents pose real safety risks and strain local resources, especially in residential areas not designed to handle nightlife spillover.





As Pattaya continues to market itself as a world-class tourist destination, locals are increasingly asking whether current tourism and visa policies are balanced with public safety, community wellbeing, and the long-term image of the city — or whether scenes once shrugged off in island resorts are becoming the new normal on Pattaya’s streets.









































