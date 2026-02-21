Food delivery rider attacked with iron rod after verbal reaction to wrong-way motorcycle in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A food delivery rider was injured after being chased and assaulted with an iron rod by a motorcyclist following a brief verbal exchange on a narrow street in Pattaya.

The incident occurred at around 1:20 a.m. on February 18, inside Soi Phothisan 7, North Pattaya.

The victim, Suphachok Sammamek, 32, a food delivery worker using a mobile application, filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police Station after sustaining injuries during the attack.







According to Suphachok, he was riding his motorcycle to deliver an order when he encountered a group of teenagers riding a motorcycle with three people on board and traveling against traffic. Startled by the dangerous maneuver, he shouted an expletive in reaction. The rider reportedly became angry, turned around, and chased him while carrying an iron rod.



The confrontation escalated into a heated argument, as seen in a video clip circulating online, before the suspect allegedly struck Suphachok with the metal object, causing injuries. Following the incident, the victim sought medical treatment and plans to submit a medical certificate as supporting evidence.

Police have recorded the complaint and are now working to identify and locate the suspect for legal action. Authorities say the case will be handled fairly in accordance with the law.



































