From safety concerns to sleepless nights—debate heats up over noisy motorbikes in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s streets have long been filled with the roar of modified motorbikes, and despite ongoing complaints and occasional police crackdowns, the issue persists. Whether it’s late at night or in broad daylight, the deafening noise from loud exhausts continues to frustrate residents and tourists alike.

One common complaint is the excessive use of sirens at night. “The sound of rescue vehicles at night isn’t quiet either! There aren’t that many cars on the road at that time, so lowering the noise a bit would be much appreciated. Emergencies seem to happen way too often—people love to use sirens unnecessarily. Please, enough already!”







Residents in multiple areas of Pattaya have voiced their frustration. “Soi Siam Country Club—it’s very annoying,” one resident noted, while another added, “Also in Jomtien Beach!” The problem isn’t limited to just loud motorcycles either. Some have observed dangerous behavior among riders, “Quite a few motorcyclists drive on the pavement, especially the food delivery bikes.”

Despite occasional police operations targeting noise pollution, skepticism remains. “After reading the article and noting that the police are actively cracking down on noisy vehicles (though, in my experience, they seem more focused on fining tourists for not wearing helmets), I can’t help but wonder, why don’t they apply the same zeal…?”



The legal limit for motorcycle exhaust noise in Thailand is 95 decibels, yet many modified bikes far exceed this. “I’ve taken photos… the exhaust pipe specs online say 140 dB. Why are they allowed to be imported or sold here?”

The issue isn’t new. “They do this since years. The louder the pipe, the less the IQ,” one comment stated bluntly. Another resident, clearly fed up, wrote, “It’s always been a problem, and I’m in the firing line!” Others, however, question why noise is even a concern in Pattaya: “WHO the heck is sleeping in PATTAYA?”







Beyond noise, concerns about safety have also been raised. “Some Thai motorcycles have no rearview mirrors, no license plates, noisy exhausts. They don’t wear helmets, there are sometimes 3 or 4 of them on one bike, and sometimes they’re drunk.” Others pointed out specific problem areas: “Jomtien Thappraya 10, every hour… never any police.”

Comparisons have also been drawn between Thailand and other nations. “In civilized countries, there are noise ordinances.” Meanwhile, some joke about local superstitions: “And no backlights, in case ghosts follow them. It’s true!”

Of course, loud vehicles aren’t limited to motorcycles. Some residents also expressed frustration over promotional trucks: “And what about the speaker trucks?”

Not everyone shares the frustration. One person sarcastically responded: “I need a loud exhaust after reading these comments. What a bunch of crybabies.” Others defended the practice, stating, “Loud pipes save lives.”



One supporter explained, “They actually do. Even though it’s sometimes annoying, those decibels help you hear them coming—and that’s a huge advantage in a country like Thailand.”

Still, critics argue that safety should come from responsible driving rather than excessive noise. “Having a brain when you drive saves lives.”

As Pattaya continues to grow, balancing the needs of thrill-seeking riders and the well-being of its residents will remain a challenge. While some embrace the city’s chaotic energy, others just want a little peace and quiet.























