PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic police in Pattaya have stepped up efforts to tackle reckless drivers who park their vehicles on sidewalks, defying traffic laws and causing disruptions to pedestrians and road safety. With an increasing number of vehicles blocking walkways and ignoring parking regulations, authorities are now issuing fines to offenders in a bid to restore order to the city’s streets.

Residents have long voiced their frustration over the chaotic parking situation, where some drivers show no regard for regulations. A common complaint is the failure to follow alternate-day parking rules, as one resident sarcastically remarked, “Why bother alternating parking days? Let’s just park anywhere we like.” Others have pointed out the blatant disregard for red-and-white no-parking zones, even near schools, with one local stating, “In this city, discipline is terrible. The red-and-white zones mean nothing—both civilians and government vehicles violate them.”







The lack of enforcement has emboldened some drivers to use sidewalks as their personal parking lots, further endangering pedestrians and making navigation through the city difficult. Another resident commented, “In front of schools, red-and-white zones are completely ignored. Cars park to drop off and pick up students, creating total chaos.”

Authorities insist that the recent ticketing campaign is part of a broader effort to ensure that Pattaya remains a livable and orderly city. However, many residents remain skeptical, questioning whether these measures will be consistently enforced or if this is merely a temporary crackdown.

For now, the battle between law enforcement and reckless drivers continues, as Pattaya police attempt to rein in those who sabotage peace and order by treating sidewalks as parking spaces.





























