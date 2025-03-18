From Road Rage to Arrest – Swiss tourist dropkicks Thai man after motorcycle collision in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking incident occurred in front of V.C. Hotel in South Pattaya, where a foreign tourist violently attacked a Thai man after a minor motorcycle collision. The incident, which was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, shows the foreigner using his physical advantage to dropkick the Thai man in the face, knocking him to the ground. The altercation escalated as the foreigner repeatedly slammed the Thai man’s head onto the pavement, before bystanders intervened and separated the two.







The video, which was posted by a Facebook user, was approximately 1.45 minutes long, and the caption explained that the incident started when the foreigner’s motorcycle slightly collided with the Thai man’s bike. After the collision, the two men argued, but the conversation broke down due to a language barrier. This led to a physical confrontation, with the foreigner overpowering the smaller Thai man.

Eyewitnesses shared their reactions online, with many criticizing the foreigner for using excessive force over such a minor incident. Some suggested that the foreigner should have shown more restraint, especially considering the size and physical disparity between the two men.

Following the altercation, both men went to the Pattaya Police Station to resolve the issue. The foreigner agreed to pay compensation to the Thai man, and both parties came to an agreement, deciding not to pursue further legal action.

However, the story did not end there. On March 17, Pattaya police arrested Mr. Buhler Stefan, a 35-year-old Swiss national, at a hotel in Soi Pratumnak, South Pattaya. During interrogation, Mr. Stefan admitted to being the person in the video. He explained that the conflict started after the Thai motorcyclist struck him with a helmet, which led to the altercation.

Mr. Stefan was charged with assault and will be processed through the legal system. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and behavior of both locals and tourists in Pattaya’s busy streets.





























