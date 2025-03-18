Summer Break Alert – Rising drowning accidents among children in Pattaya and nationwide

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the summer break approaches in Thailand, drowning incidents involving children are becoming a growing concern, particularly in Pattaya and across the country. According to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, drowning accidents are a recurring issue every year, especially during the March to May period when children are out of school.

In 2024, a staggering 173 children under the age of 15 lost their lives due to drowning during the summer break—almost two deaths per day on average. March recorded the highest number of fatalities, followed by April and May. The majority of victims were between the ages of 10 and 14, with a significant number also in the 5-9 and 0-4 age groups.







Minister Somsak pointed out that male children are at a much higher risk, drowning at a rate 2.8 times greater than females. The most common locations for these tragedies were agricultural water sources and natural water bodies. Around 72% of these accidents were caused by children playing near or in water. The main contributing factors include a lack of supervision, insufficient knowledge of dangerous water sources, and the absence of life vests. Tragically, 65.1% of children who fell into the water were unable to survive.



Dr. Panumas Yanwetsakul, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, emphasized the importance of supervision for children under 5 years old. Parents and caregivers should always keep children within sight and avoid leaving them alone or in the care of an underage sibling. For older children, it is crucial to teach water safety rules, such as not playing near water, never swimming alone, and always wearing a life jacket.

As drowning incidents continue to claim young lives, authorities and experts urge parents, caregivers, and schools to take proactive measures to educate children about water safety and prevent these avoidable tragedies.























