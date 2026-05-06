Foreign tourists spark outrage over lewd sea act in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents have voiced frustration after a shocking incident involving a group of foreign tourists engaging in inappropriate behavior in the sea off Pattaya, ignoring repeated warnings from onlookers.

The incident came to light after a video clip was shared online on May 6, showing a group of approximately eight foreign tourists—believed to be Russian—entering the water together in pairs. Witnesses reported that the group, appearing intoxicated, began displaying intimate behavior that escalated into acts resembling sexual activity in the sea, in full view of the public.







Despite attempts by locals to shout and stop them, the group reportedly ignored all warnings and continued their actions. The situation became so disturbing that a witness decided to record the incident as evidence for authorities to take action.

Mon, 44, who filmed and posted the clip, said the incident occurred recently and noted that such behavior is not new to Pattaya’s beaches. He expressed concern that repeated incidents involving inappropriate conduct by tourists are damaging the reputation of the city as a world-class destination. “This kind of behavior has happened before, both on the beach and in the sea. It’s unacceptable and harms the image of Pattaya and Thailand. Authorities need to take this seriously and enforce the law,” he said.

The video has since triggered widespread criticism online, with both residents and netizens calling for stricter measures to prevent such incidents and protect the country’s tourism image.

















































